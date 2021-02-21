FLORENCE — James (Jim) W. Gist, 92, of Florence, AL, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Shoals Hospital. Jim was a 1947 graduate of, Sheffield High School, and continued his education at Auburn University obtaining a business management degree in 1950. He was a proud member of the Auburn University A Club for the sport of wrestling.
Jim served in the Army and was a successful Insurance Executive for over 40 years working for the Life of Georgia and Aetna Life and Casualty in Tupelo, Mississippi, Raleigh, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. He was an active member of Roswell Presbyterian Church for over 25 years.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jo Helen (Killen) Gist of Florence; and both of his parents, James A Gist and Hepsey Jane Gist of Sheffield.
Jim is survived by two sons, Jimmy Gist (Stacy) of Jasper, Georgia and John David Gist of Florence; sister, Dorothy Jane Taylor; granddaughter, Chrissy Going (Eddie); grandson, Greg Gist (Rachel); great-grandsons, Charlie Going, Cameroon Going and Cooper Gist; and nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, AL
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Auburn University Foundation www.auburngiving.org select other; wrestling, club sport or mail donation to ; 317 College St. Auburn, AL 36849
