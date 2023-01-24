PHIL CAMPBELL — James Edward Glasgow, 78, died Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held on January 25, 2023, from noon-2 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. HE was the husband of Addie Faye Glasgow for 59 years.

