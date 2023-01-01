MUSCLE SHOALS — James Rufus Goins, 93, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from noon – 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ted Vafeas officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
James was a lifelong resident of Colbert County. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where he served as usher for many years. He was active in his Sunday School class until his health made it impossible for him to attend. James was a wounded combat Marine veteran, serving as a Corporal in the Korean War. During his service, he was a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Korean Service Medal, and the U.N. Service Medal. James was the owner of Singer Sewing Machine Company. After retirement, he opened Goins Auto Sales, which became a popular hang-out for James and his friends. An avid bowler, James was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame. He was a member of BellSouth Telephone Pioneer Service League and served on the Muscle Shoals Utility Board for many years.
James was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years, Betty Goins; mother, Virginia Patrick; brothers, Roy Goins and Jimmy Neal Goins; and sisters, Mildred Malone, Lorene Weeks, and Irene Hightower.
James is survived by his children, Reggie Goins (Cheri), Darrell Goins (Terri), Emily Yarber (David), and Mark Goins (Keeley); grandchildren, Blair Goins, Daniel Goins, Courtney Yarber, Meagan Richardson, Paul Goins, Bart Goins, Josh Yarber, Chelsea Payne, and Hudson Goins; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Corporal Conley’s Detachment 1477, Marine Corps League, 215 South Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield, AL 35660.
