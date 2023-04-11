RUSSELLVILLE — James Gregory Sockwell, 60, died April 10, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery. http://www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you