FLORENCE — James H. “Hollis” Wilson passed from this life on February 1, 2022 at the age of 95.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary Smith Wilson, and by daughter, Angela Wilson Waller (Eric). He was predeceased by son, James H. “Jim” Wilson, Jr. Surviving grandchildren include Scott Wilson (Tanith), Todd Wilson (Missy), Russell Wilson (Gina), Samuel Morgan Jr., Cooper Morgan (Amanda), Anna Haley (Kyle), and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Wilson was born in Vina, reared in Red Bay, and moved to Florence in the early 1960’s. Together with Mary, the Wilsons owned and managed the G.F. Wilson Company, a local company started by Hollis’s father, G.F. Wilson. The business began as a wholesale supplier to small businesses in north Alabama and Mississippi, later expanding into a catalog showroom enterprise.
Hollis was a proud member of the Merchant Marine during WWII. He never met a stranger and loved socializing with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his retirement, he became an avid gardener, planting flowers and shrubbery around his yard, while also maintaining a small, but productive, vegetable garden.
Hollis, along with Mary, was a very active volunteer with the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, and the Florence Help Center. For many years, Hollis and Mary supported underprivileged children in Haiti, the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, and University of North Alabama. Mr. Wilson was active in the Florence Kiwanis Club for several decades. It was common for Mr. Wilson to make regular visits to shut-ins, often taking cookies, cake, or muffins to cheer them up. He was a devout man with a deep faith in God. In his last years he read the Bible daily and often shed tears over the lost condition of unbelievers. Mr. Wilson was a member of the North Wood Methodist Church.
A private burial will be followed by a celebration of life ceremony to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
