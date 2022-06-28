SHEFFIELD — James H. White, Sr., 92, Sheffield, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 28, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Reverend Barrett Long officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
James was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and a U.S. military veteran, serving in Korea. He was a member of The Tennessee River Bass Club and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sutton White; son, Jamey White; parents, Osborne and Lennis White; brothers, Bill and Don White; sisters, Jane Choat, Anna Harris, Sue Jenkins, and Virginia Roberson; and grandson, Justin Stutts.
James is survived by his daughters, Regina Stutts, Lynn Box (Randy), and Penne Isbell; sister, Terra Steadman; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Dixon, Rob Heineman, Todd Rackley, Trent Randolph, Matthew White, and Randy Box. Members of the Tennessee River Bass Club will serve as honorary pallbearers.
