FLORENCE — James H. Wiley, 83 of Florence, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. He was retired with the Sheffield Fire Department, a member of Sheffield Masonic Lodge, and Quad Cities Bikers.
Mr. Wiley was preceded in death by his parents, John and Liddie Wiley; daughter, Pamela Holt; and brother, John Wiley. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Clayton Wiley; son, Dino Wiley; stepson, Jason Seaton; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Lauderdale County Animal Shelter.
No services are scheduled at this time.
An online guest book is available at Greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented