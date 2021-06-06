FLORENCE
James Willard Hairell, 73 of Florence, died Friday, June 4, 2021. There will be a visitation on Monday June 7, 2021 from noon -2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Florence, with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Rev. Lynn Terry and Rev. Bob Craft will officiate the service. The burial will follow in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery.
James was a Florence native. He was an U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired as an Ironworker from Reynold’s Alloys and Wise Alloys and was a member of the Ironworkers Local #477. James was member of the Cloverdale United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Balentine Hairell; his children, Sharon Kay Shope and her husband, Doug, Beth Ann Dillion and her husband, Brent, and Mark Justin Hairell and his wife, Sarah; his brothers, Lewis Hairell and his wife, Rhonda and Wayne Hairell and his wife, Sandra; and his grandchildren, Lindsay Shope, Luke Shope, Levi Shope, Anna Kline Dillion, and Lane Dillion.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hairell, Nelson McDonald, Wess McDonald, James Sego, Dwayne McDuff, and David Clark
Honorary pallbearers are the men of Cloverdale United Methodist Church and the Tuesday Morning Men’s Group that meets at Grace House.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons International.
We as a family are very grateful for our husband and father, and the life he lived as a Godly example. He left a legacy of love and prayer as he led us on the path of following Jesus.
