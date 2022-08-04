HACKLEBURG — James Harold Engle, 74, died August 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery.

