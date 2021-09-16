HALEYVILLE — James Harold Rhodes, 71, died September 14, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

