FLORENCE — James B. Harris, age 77, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022, from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Kevin Dillon officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeanette Harris.

Survivors are his wife, Mary M. Harris; children, Melodie Fields (Herbert), Mark Harris (Melanie), and Sabrina Campbell; sister, Glenda Johnson; brother, Paul Harris; granddaughter, Julia Harris; several nieces and nephews.

James was a member of the Church of Christ and was retired with Heritage Christian College formerly International Bible College.

You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com.

