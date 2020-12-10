FLORENCE
James Ronald Hayes, age 55, of Florence, passed away, December 8, 2020 after an extended illness. Visitation will be today, December 10, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery with Bro. Larry Burbank officiating.
Ronald was born October 31, 1965 in Lauderdale County to James Norman and Lorene Peden Hayes. He loved life and loved his family dearly. Ronald was an experienced roofer and carpenter for many years before his disability.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Norman and Lorene Peden Hayes; brother, Edward Wayne Lovell; sister, Kathy Renea Hayes; paternal and maternal grandparents, and special great-nieces.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Carol Hayes; stepson, Jamie Ladd (Kim), Jaden and Colin Ladd; sisters, Wanda Lovell, Vicki White (Norman), Linda McFall (Tim), Melissa Foster (Charles “Duke”); numerous nieces a nephews whom all love their “Uncle Ronald” dearly.
Pallbearers will be Norman White, Jeremy White, Tim McFall, Brian McFall, Charles Staggs and lifelong friend, Ronnie Balentine. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Aday and Tim Abernathy.
