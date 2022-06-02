KILLEN — James Henry Glaze, 75, died May 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hale Cemetery in Killen. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. He loved his buddy Jay! Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.