COLUMBUS, GEORGIA — James Henry “Jim” Mardis, age 85, was born August 26, 1935 in Florence, Alabama and died in Columbus, Georgia Sunday, January 10, 2021 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. A memorial service is scheduled at the Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 p.m., according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, (Columbus, GA).
He was the son of the late James H. Mardis, Sr. and Vera Mae Bloss Mardis. He was preceded in death by sisters Dean and Betty Joe Mardis and brother William “Bill” Mardis.
Mr. Mardis attended the University of North Alabama where his major was music and later attended Mid-America Seminary in Memphis, TN. His love for music led him to become director of music in several Baptist churches where he took pride in developing the choirs. He enjoyed seeing one choir with a few voices grow to 40. He also later established an orchestra at that church. He began a career as sales manager with American General Life Insurance and retired in 1996.
He leaves his memory to be cherished by his wife of 35 years, Mary Sue Bryant Mardis; daughters, Debbie Collins of Murfreesboro, TN, Kimberly Starks of Ocean Springs, MS and Terri Davis (Ray) of Columbus, GA; sons, Jimmy Mardis (Terri) of Rogers, AR and Kirk Mardis (Yvette) of Williamsburg, VA. Grandchildren include: Tracey and Nathan Mardis, Rogers, AR, D.J. Collins and Emily Hayes, Murfreesboro, TN, Haley and Josh Mardis of Williamsburg, VA, Allison and Sam Starks, Ocean Springs, MS, and Tripp and Taylor Davis, U.S. Air Force Academy, CO. One great-grandson, Landen Collins, Murfreesboro, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the many years of wonderful care rendered by Dr. Piyush Patel and staff at Rosehill Family Care and most recently the staff at Orchard View Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center. Gratefulness is also extended to the dedicated Covid -19 Staff at Muscogee Manor Rehabilitation Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity or church of one’s choice. Condolences may be extended online at www.shcolumbus.com Services to be lived streamed through Striffler-Hamby Mortuary at Parkhill Cemetery’s Facebook Page.
