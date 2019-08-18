MUSCLE SHOALS — James Herbert Thomas, 83, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, after an extended illness at his residence.
Mr. Thomas grew up in Blount County, Alabama. He was a retired sheet metal worker from Reynolds Metals. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family, Alabama football, his peaches and anything to do with church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from noon until 2 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Alabama. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Kirk Bishop and Tom Whatley. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Cody Thomas, Jake Thomas, Joel Thomas, Wesson Thomas, Scott Thomas and Hunter Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be cousins and nephews.
Surviving Mr. Thomas are his brothers, Kerry (Jane) Thomas, Larry Joe Thomas, Terry (Barbara) Thomas; sons, Ronald (special friend Bill) and David (Deanna) Thomas, Jamie (Carolyn) Cain, Ray (Kristie) Cain; daughter, Debbie (Jim) Bolin; grandchildren, Cody Thomas, Jake Thomas, Hannah Thomas, Haylee Emens, Julianna Cain, Danielle Cain, Alexandria Cain, Megan Cain, Jordan Cain, Chandler Cain, Kaitlyn Cain, Brooke Cain, Hunter McAnally and Jacob Bolin; numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren; and close friend, Allen Franklin.
Preceding him in death were his parents, General and Pauline Thomas; brothers, Harold, Jerry, Ronald, General Clark, and Johnny Burt; and his loving wife, Ruth.
Special thanks for the love and care from Debra Madden, Jerita Jackson, Vonda Whiteside, Sandra Jarmon, Sabrina Mason and Hospice.
Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is directing.
Commented