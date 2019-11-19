CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — James Herman Agee, 92, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away on November 16, 2019. The visitation will be held today, November 19, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Bob Williams and Jeff Abrams officiating. There will be a graveside service at Pikeville Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.
Mr. Agee was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. He retired as a supervisor with DuPont and was a member of Red Bank Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Cates Agee; parents, Mamie Clark and Fred O. Agee, Sr.; and brothers, Jerry, Freddie and S.C. Agee.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Williams (Bob) of Pontotoc, MS, and Judy Abrams (Jeff) of Tuscumbia, AL; sister, Sara Goins, of Dunlap, TN; grandchildren, Andrew Williams (Traci) of Eros, LA, Tyler Williams (Addie) of Hayden, AL, Hannah Massey (Joe) of Fayetteville, TN, Jordan Abrams (Lindsey) of Tuscumbia, AL, Joshua Abrams (Natalie) of Tuscumbia, AL, Jennah Harrison (Will) of Nashville, TN; and great- grandchildren, Jill, Mallory and Wales of Tuscumbia, AL, and Trevor, Andrew and Haley of Eros, LA.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ukrainian Mission at Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
