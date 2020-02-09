FLORENCE — James Herschel Miller, 93, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jim was born May 1, 1926 in Tuscumbia, AL where he attended Deshler High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. After returning home from Korea he was employed as a machinist with Reynolds Alloys Plant for 30 years. Jim was a member of First Christian Church of Florence where he served as a Deacon and sang in the church choir. His hobbies included the study of Archeology, hunting and fishing.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lou Miller and son, James K. Miller.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Sylvia Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
