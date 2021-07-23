FLORENCE — James Hershel “Mutt” Clemmons, 87, of Florence, AL, passed away July 21, 2021 at his home. James was a retired Union Laborer, working for Craig Construction and other companies over the years, and a proud member of International Brotherhood of Laborers Local 366. He was also a member of the Baptist faith.
James is survived by his son, James J. “Jim” Clemmons; daughter, Patricia “Pat” Clemmons; sister, Joyce Slatton (Paul); grandson, Phillip Clemmons; great-grandchildren, Gavin Clemmons and Kadence Gray; mumerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt Phillip Clemmons and Emma Mae Hamner Clemmons; wife, Peggy Thompson Clemmons; brothers, Percy Clemmons, Porter Clemmons, and Early Clemmons; sisters, Willie T. Cody, Katherine Truitt, Earline Stutts, and Virgie Bradley.
There will be a graveside service held for James on Saturday, July 24 at 10:00 A.M. at Greenhill Cemetery with John Burgess officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
