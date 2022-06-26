TUSCUMBIA — James Hicks, 57, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. His family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The service will begin at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Magnolia Gardens.
He loved to play video games and enjoyed Star Trek. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hicks.
James is survived by his father, Don Hicks; daughters, Merisa Jones (Christopher) and Audra Hicks; and grandchildren, Braelyn Jones and Kennedy Jones; special friend, Melisa Genzler.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.
Commented