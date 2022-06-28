TUSCUMBIA — James Hicks, 57, died June 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The service will begin at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Magnolia Gardens.

