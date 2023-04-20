James Howard Phillips, 85, of Lonoke passed away April 14, 2023. He was born June 16, 1937 in Fayette, Alabama to the late James and Dovie (Howard) Phillips. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Mickey) Phillips.
James proudly served his country for twenty-eight years in the United States Air Force, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant in 1988. During his time in the Air Force, James oversaw the maintenance of U-2 and SR-71 spy planes. Between his service time, he worked at Boeing for five years working on Apollo 11. He also assisted in the development of Bell’s SES. James will be lovingly remembered as a great Dad who was patient, kind, and always spoke his mind.
Those left to cherish the memories of James include his children, Diana Lee, Candace (Jamey) Hobby, Nanci (Bill) Peterson, and Jimmy (Amanda) Phillips; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; dearest friends, Ty and Vanessa Barrett; as well as many other extended family and beloved friends.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136.
