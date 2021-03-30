FLORENCE — James Howard Valentine, age 84, of Florence, passed away March 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at Richardson Chapel Cemetery in Lexington, Williams Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Valentine; children, Rebecca Lynn Klingbiel and James Douglas Valentine; grandchildren, Jacob and Megan Klingbiel; nephew, Mike Lentz; special cousins, Sarah Garner and Lanell Patterson; brothers-in-law, George Cooper (Joan) and Dale Cooper; sister-in-law, Brenda Phillips (Raymond).
James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired from Reynolds Alloys.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
