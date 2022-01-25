FLORENCE — James Hoytt Rhodes, 80, of Florence, passed away January 24, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Rhodes was retired from Reynolds after 30-plus years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, watching Alabama football and Braves baseball. What brought him the most joy was spending time with his Moose (Chuck), Shortcake (LeAnna), Muffin (Kaela), Twiggy (Haley), and Budrow (Hunter).
To honor his request and due to Covid there will be a private family graveside service, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clay and Ollie Delaney Rhodes; sister, Novel Mae Murphy; brother, Ulva Rhodes.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Myhan Rhodes; son, Chuck (LeAnna) Rhodes; brother, Kenneth (Delores) Rhodes; sister Cathy (Alan) Moncrief; grandchildren, Kaela (Jordan) Yerbey, Haley (Cory) Brooks, Hunter Rhodes.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Rhodes, Hunter Rhodes, Danny Myhan, Kriss Biffle, Jordan Yerbey, and Cory Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Rhodes requested donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
