LEIGHTON — James Hughes Sr., 94, of Leighton, AL passed away Saturday January 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emma Kate Hughes and his children, James Hughes Jr, George Hughes and Mattie Huggins.
He is survived by his children, Sadie Ford and Jerry Hughes Sr., both of Leighton, David Huston of Muscle Shoals, Thomas (Donna) Ray of Choctaw, OK, Mary Ann (Phil) Gayden of Zion, IL, adopted son, Jerry “Hulk” Hughes of Florence and adopted daughter, Evelyn Hampton of Waukegan, IL. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
James retired from the TVA, served in the Air Force during World War II, and was an active member of Galilee Baptist Church where he served in the choir and trustee.
The funeral will be Monday January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Old Hwy. 20, Leighton. Burial will follow in Mount New Home Cemetery, Leighton.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
