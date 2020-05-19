FLORENCE — James I. McClure, 84, died at home Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, JB and Louise McClure of Florence and his brother, John E. McClure.
He leaves his four nieces, Phyllis Stephens, Pullman, WA; Shawn McDonough, Florence; Mary Paige Jubran, Florence; Leslie McClure, Tuscaloosa along with great-nieces and nephews.
Jim spent his early years in Florence before the family moved to Birmingham and then Washington, DC, returning to Florence in 1949. He graduated in 1954 from Coffee High School. After graduating from Auburn University in 1963, he worked as a computer engineer in the defense industry on space programs, navy ships, submarines, and missile testing, which had him living all over the country and traveling around the world. He returned to Florence in 2003 to lead a quiet life, sometimes attending the “Good Ol’ Boys” monthly luncheon where he enjoyed seeing old friends.
Jim was a very quiet, private man, known as “Sleepy” in high school, he was also very kind and intelligent.
As he wished, he will be cremated, services will be private.
