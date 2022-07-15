SYLVANIA — Sept. 02, 1940 - June 29, 2022 — James Ira Chadderdon Jr., age 81, of Sylvania died Wednesday, June 29 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at the Wills Valley Kingdom Hall, Fort Payne, Alabama, on Saturday, July 16th at 2 PM CT.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Cynthia Chadderdon; children, James Chadderdon (Debra), Mike Chadderdon (Jennifer), Cynthia Rooks (Kevin), Tammy Therrien, Jenny Sandusky (Wayne, deceased); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chadderdon worked for Reynolds Aluminum and as a small equipment repairman. He faithfully served for many years as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was preceded in death by his father, James Ira Chadderdon; mother, Ruby Lee Davis Chadderdon; and brothers, Claude, Howard, and Danny Chadderdon.
