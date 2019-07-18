TUSCUMBIA — James J. Cooley, 76, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel Thursday, July 18, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Steve Condra will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Jo Cooley; baby daughters, Sylvia Dee and Tammy Jo Cooley; parents, Johnny and Bessie Cooley; brothers, John and Edward Cooley; sisters, Martha Smith and Gaynor Sue Cooley.
He is survived by his daughter, Gaylon-Marie Cooley; brother, Robert Jerry Cooley; brothers-in-law, Larry Wayne Cox (Nancy), Charles Lee Smith and Farris W. McClung; sister-in-law, Emma-Jean Kimbrough; many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
He loved and was much loved by everyone he met.
Pallbearers will be Colton Clifton, Michael Cooley, Jamie Cox, Jeffrey Cox, Matthew Cox, Brantley Johnson, Joshua Johnson, John McClung and Robert McClung.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Cox, Roger Mann, Farris McClung and Charles Smith.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
