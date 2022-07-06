RUSSELLVILLE — James Jackson “Jack” Mayfield, age 84, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, July 02, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Jack was a member of Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving husband. He was the best daddy and granddaddy.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his children, Cynthia Mayfield Fox (Tommy), Chris Mayfield (Debbie); grandchildren, Corey Jackson (Sommer), Jenna Jackson (Anthony), Bradley Mayfield (Monica), Ashden Newell (Bryant); great-grandchildren, Weston Jackson, Maci Cate Jackson, Mylee Pounders, Jake Pounders; siblings, John Mayfield Jr. (Melissa), Jerry Mayfield (Marilyn), Annette Oliver, Betty Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his wife of 59 years, Helen Jean Mayfield; parents, John and Neta (Laster) Mayfield; brother, Delmar Mayfield, Jimmy Mayfield; sister, Pearlene Vincent (Cecil), and Louise Byrd (Orbie).
The visitation will be 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. today, July 06, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother James McCullar officiating the service. Burial will be in Shady Grove in Liberty Hill Community.
The pallbearers will be Jeff Mayfield, Dale Mayfield, Corey Jackson, Weston Jackson, William Cooper, and Logan Davis. The honorary pallbearer will be Chris Davis and Tommy Anderton.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of North Alabama Medical Center, as well as to all of the family and friends who have been there to help take care of our dad.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
