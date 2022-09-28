FLORENCE — James Jefferson Webster, 93, passed away September 26, 2022. Brother Webster was a retired United Methodist Minister and served several churches in North Alabama. He loved nothing better than sharing his testimony and love for Jesus with others. He attended St. James United Methodist Church and the JOY Sunday School Class.
Brother Webster was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dean; and daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Tony Holzer.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Gene Call; grandchildren, Regina Campbell (Patrick) and Ann Goins (Jay); great-grandchildren, Erin Campbell, Lauren Goins, Jacob Goins, Macie Goins, and Addy Goins.
A graveside service for Rev. Webster will be at Walston Cemetery in the Oakland community on September 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Doc Shell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Far East Broadcasting, Account #1240 (David and Vicki Creel), Box 1, La Mirada, CA 90637-0001 or your favorite charity.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
