PHIL CAMPBELL — James “Jim” Archie Glasgow, 94 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away July 16, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 a private immediate family only service held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL with Brother Jess Smith officiating. Burial in Shady Grove Cemetery. There will be a public memorial service held at a later date.
James was a member of Mountain Home Presbyterian Church. He was the principal of Belgreen and Phil Campbell High Schools, the first president of Northwest Alabama State Junior College, a Franklin County Commissioner, and Vice-President of First National Bank of Russellville.
He was born May 16, 1926, in Franklin County to Kemper Talmadge and Lela Tompkins Glasgow Sr.
James was preceded in death in by his parents; his wife, Ruby Britton Glasgow; siblings, Kemper Glasgow Jr., Spencer L. Glasgow, Ross Wilmer Glasgow, Mildred Jane Ferry, Maxine Glasgow and Cecil Glasgow.
He is survived by his children, Jane G. (Mike) Stonbraker and James B. (Cynthia C.) Glasgow; his siblings, Robert Houston Glasgow, Doris Sweda and Thomas Glasgow; his grandchildren, Amy (Ashley) Jackson, James William (Heather) Vance, Anna (Jayson) Harper, James C. (Tai) Glasgow and Ellen (Anthony) Olive; and his 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers: James C. Glasgow, James William Vance, Hadden Vance, Anthony Olive, Ashley Jackson and Jake Outlaw.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, 6091 Gravel Hill Road, Phil Campbell, AL 35581.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
