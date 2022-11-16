TUSCUMBIA — James “Jim” Barton, 74, died November 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday from 11-12 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Barton’s family.

