RUSSELLVILLE — James “Jim” Curtis Myrick, age 82, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
Jim was a member of New LaGrange Missionary Baptist Church. He was an avid fox hunter, and passed this love onto his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be remembered by all who knew him.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Brother Dennis Steward and Brother Ricky Robbins will officiate the service. Burial will be in Gargis Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 47 years, Hazel Lindley Myrick; sons, Tony and Diane Myrick and Paden and Sherry Myrick; grandchildren, Jamie and Rebecca Myrick, Jonathan Myrick, Jessie and Chelbie Myrick, Lacey and Matt Austin; great-grandchildren, Zoe Myrick, Raegan Myrick, Jacie Mae Myrick, Finleigh Kate Austin; sister, Barbara Ann Johnson; niece, Charlotte Myrick; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ethel Myrick; brother, Leon Myrick; and nephews, Dewayne Dawson and Robert Dawson.
The pallbearers will be Dwayne Clement, Gary Quinn, Phil Robinson, Tony Myrick, Paden Myrick and Jamie Myrick. The honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Myrick, Rat Allen and Jimmy Myrick.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for the care of our family. Also a word of thanks to Diane Myrick and Rebecca Myrick for the round the clock care, and to Jonathan Myrick for driving back and forth to the doctors.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented