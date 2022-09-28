MOULTON — James “Jim” Gabriel Ramos, 85, died September 26, 2022. A private family service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Ramos. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

