FLORENCE
James “Jim” Henry Sims, 87 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was retired from Reynolds and a veteran of The U.S. Army.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Mr. Sims was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Cassie Sims; and one brother. He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Cornelius and Robbie White (Jackie Barnett); grandchildren, Taylor Morrison, Cassie Cornelius, Laken White (Morgan), and Rodney White (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Teegan, Max, Drake and Piper White.
Pallbearers will be Rodney White, Laken White, Taylor Morrison, Jackie Barnett, and Matthew Cornelius. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Davis, Steven Gargis, and Michael Gargis.
Thank you to Dr. Suazo, Dr. Kahn, and Dr. Boorgu; special nurses, Leah Schnault, Ashley Daniels; Kindred Hospice - Melissa Terry, Kelli, and Dr. Patricia Auxier. Thanks to all the family and friends that brought food, called and texted, Special neighbors, Kim Rylee, Pat, Diane and Terry, Katherine, Helen, Keith and Leigh Baker. Special thanks to my work family at Central Pharmacy.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented