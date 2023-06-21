F.6.21.23 Jim Richey.jpg

HOMEWOOD — James “Jim” Lee Richey, 71, of Homewood, AL, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for more than two years. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, in-law, and friend to many. Jim was born February 17, 1952 in Grove Hill, AL, and was raised and finished high school in Russellville, AL, where he was salutatorian of his class, played trumpet in the band, and was a lineman on the football team. He was an Eagle scout, and had a leadership role as a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, an honorary service organization of the Boy Scouts.

