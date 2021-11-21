BRYAN, GEORGIA
James “Jim” Lynnwood Neal, 60, of Bryan, GA, formerly of Huntsville, AL, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
Jim was born on February 27, 1961 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Greg Durham will officiate.
Jim is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mechell Neal; father, George William Neal Sr.; brother, George William Neal Jr.; stepsister, Libby Conklin; stepbrother, Jack Lowry; grandchildren, Gracie Atkisson, and Jacob Ivey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Neal; son, Jonathan Heath Atkisson; and stepmother, Minnie Lois Neal.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com.
