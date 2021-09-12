KILLEN — Dr. James “Jim” Rutledge Martin, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, September 11, 2021.
Jim was born on November 7, 1954, first born child to Marion and Joan Martin of Lewisburg, TN. He earned his Bachelors of Bible and English from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN, then went on to earn his Masters and PhD of Journalism from Southern Illinois University.
Jim devoted his life to sharing his love as husband and father, sharing the word of God over 40 years of ministry, with the churches of Christ, and sharing his passion for journalism as a university educator. He began his ministry in high school, preaching to local area churches. After earning his Bible degree, he served as a youth minister in Henderson, KY, a deacon in Killen AL, and minister in Sesser, IL, Bellerive, IL, Chapel Hill, TN, Second Creek (Savannah), TN, and Five Points, TN.
Jim was an adjunct professor of Journalism at Lipscomb University, and later in life a professor of Communications at Heritage Christian University. He joined the University of North Alabama as a professor in 1999, where his joyful spirit and penchant for bow ties established him as a favorite among students and faculty alike. He retired after 20 years of service, to UNA in 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father Marion. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Teresa; his son Jonathan (Stacy); his daughters Allie and Emily Stevenson (Luke); his grandchildren, Adam, Luke, and Connor; his mother Joan; his brothers David (Brook) and Bob (Kathi Jo); his sisters Julie Miller (Steve) and Jan Harris (Steve); and numerous other family members who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral home on Monday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow. The family requests those attending services please wear masks.
Donations in his honor may be made to the UNA Christian Student Center (P.O. Box 103, Florence, AL 35641), the American Heart Association (http://www2.heart.org/goto/jimmartin), or your local church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented