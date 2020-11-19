FLORENCE — James (Jim) G. Moore, 68 of Florence, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence. He was retired from the City of Florence.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Betty Moore. He is survived by son, James Rodney Moore (Jasmine); daughters, Elizabeth Lawson (Eric) and Kala Festa; brothers, Don Moore (Donna) and Larry Moore (Shelia); sister, Susan Moore Nale; grandchildren, David, Colton, Brantlee, Chevy Moore and Anthony Festa; former wife and friend, Barbara Drumm Moore.
Services will be planned at a later date.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented