FLORENCE — Jim Underwood passed away very peacefully on July 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest O. and Tennie B. Underwood.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda Osborn Underwood; children, Mark Underwood, (Emma), Mike Underwood, Andy Underwood (Maggie); brothers, Jack Underwood (Rebecca), John Underwood (Carolyn); two beautiful granddaughters Jim loved very much, Anna Beth Underwood and Millie Underwood.
His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered over the Gulf of Mexico. Fulfilling Jim’s wishes there will be no funeral service or visitation. A celebration of life will take place privately and for family only. Special thanks to Enhabit Hospice for the care given to Jim. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
