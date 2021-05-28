NEW DELHI, INDIA — James “Jim” Robert Williams, 35, formerly of Florence, died April 28, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on May 30th at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Florence. Friends and family are welcome at the service if vaccinated or properly masked. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.

