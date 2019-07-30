KILLEN — James “Jim” Wilbur Steele, age 77, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born September 19, 1941, in Sylacauga, Alabama to Wilbur Osborne Steele and Trixie Lamar Steele.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence immediately followed by a memorial service at the funeral home’s chapel at 1 p.m. The Reverend James K. Barrett will officiate the service. A private graveside service for immediate family only will follow the memorial service.
Jim graduated from Coffee High School and the University of North Alabama in Florence, Alabama. He began his professional career with Alabama-Tennessee Natural Gas Company spending 25 years working in the dispatching and accounting departments and ultimately being named the Company’s secretary/treasurer. After a few years owning his own business, he returned to the private sector as Chief Financial Officer for Humana Hospital-Shoals. After five years with the hospital, Jim became Chief Accountant at Florence Gas Department where he retired in 2004.
Jim will be remembered as a loving and compassionate father as well as a hard-working, loyal employee and administrator. He cared for all the people who worked with him throughout his career and treated them with respect and dignity.
Jim is survived by his two sons, James “Jamie” W. Steele, Jr. (Janna) and Michael Brett Steele (Heather); his three stepchildren, Melody L. Peoples (Patrick), Mendy L. Lazo (Chris) and Matthew R. Lawler (Amber); 11 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; his brother, John Thomas Steele; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his wife, Sandra G. Steele; his sister, Marilyn S. Becks and his brother, Robert D. Steele.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Autism Society of Alabama in Vestavia Hills, AL.
