HARVEST — James “Jim” Wyatt Stell, Jr., 69, of Harvest, AL passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Jim grew up in Tuscumbia, Alabama and attended Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. He was the oldest of eight siblings and graduated from Deshler High School where he played football. Jim had a 38-year career with AT&T, was a member of CWA, and served as a Sheffield City Councilman. Some of his favorite years were attending his children’s sporting events, coaching baseball, and serving as President of Sheffield Little League.
Jim and his family moved to Harvest, AL in 2001 with AT&T. Jim and his son embarked on a journey of their own starting a new business, TURFMAX Inc. after retirement, which he was immensely proud of. In his most recent years, Jim loved spending time with his granddaughters, Rebecca and Jadelynn (who call him GaGa) and attending their practices and dance competitions with North Alabama Dance Center. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, loyal friend, and loved to travel.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt and Ellen Stell; brother, Tom Stell; and sister, Beth Stell.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Becky Stell; children, Stephanie Stell (Courtney) and Chad Stell (Latricia); granddaughters, Rebecca Stell and Jadelynn Stell; stepgrandchildren, Terrance Yarbrough, Deanna Suggs, and Alexandria Suggs; siblings, Bill Stell (Mickey), Janice Lackey (Myron), David Stell (Ladonna), Mary Stell, and Mark Stell (Deana); and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Lackey, Daniel Lackey, Michael Lackey, Tyler Stell, Trevor Stell, and Allen Green.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Wilson, Justin Wilson, Wesley Stell, Ben Stell, Nick Stell, Christian Stell, Ronnie Green and Jeff Mathews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Diego Bedoya and his nursing staff at Clearview Cancer Center; Dr. Minoo Battiwalla and his nursing staff at Sarah Cannon Research Institute; and Dr. Jaime Daza and the nursing staff at Huntsville Hospital.
