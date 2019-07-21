MUSCLE SHOALS — James “Jimmy” Cox Starkey, of Muscle Shoals, passed away at the age of 73, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Sonny Owens officiating.
Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Muscle Shoals and retired as a Lineman from TVA. He was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ. He was a tile setter and enjoyed wood working, fishing and was a grill master. Jimmy was a loving husband, father and Poppy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Starkey of Muscle Shoals; daughters, Teresa Starkey of Muscle Shoals, Shelley Ezekiel (Chris) of Tuscumbia, and Amy Hill (Coleman) of Pinson; brothers, David Starkey (Patricia) and Mike Logan, both of Muscle Shoals; sister, Sara Crittenden (Gerald) of Tuscumbia; and five grandchildren, Justin, Krista, Logan, Makalyn and Banks.
The family would like to issue special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Logan, Eric Starkey, Collin Starkey, Lee Crittenden, Wayne Pitts and Alan Nelms.
