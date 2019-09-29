CHEROKEE — James “Jimmy” Edward Barnes, 59, of Cherokee, died Friday, September 27, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield following the visitation. Brother Chip Martin will officiate the service.
Jimmy was a native of Sheffield and long time resident of Cherokee. He worked for the Easter Seals for over twenty years and was a member of Barton Baptist Church. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed nature.
He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Barnes; and sister, Rose Lovelace.
Jimmy is survived by his mother, Ruth Barnes; brother, Mark Anthony Barnes (Debbie); sister, Lisa Thompson (Donnie); several nieces and nephews who he adored; and many other beloved family and friends.
The Eric Weaver Sunday School Class of Barton Baptist will serve as pallbearers.
