FLORENCE — James “Jimmy” Eldred Hayes, Jr., 66, died October 11, 2021. A memorial service will be Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will start at 12 p.m. and burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

