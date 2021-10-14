FLORENCE — James “Jimmy” Eldred Hayes, Jr., age 66, of Florence, Alabama, passed away October 11, 2021. A memorial service will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will start at 12:00 p.m. and burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Hayes; and niece, Rachel Corscadden.
Survivors include his loving wife, Teresa Woods Hayes; children, Daniel Hayes, Terry White, Brandi Wellington (Dewayne), Sabrina Putman, and Sarina Shishmanov (Evo); siblings, Sheree Looney (David), Kenneth Hayes; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Mr. Hayes was co-owner of Hayes Garage, an avid water skier and a member of the “Shoals Ski Club”. One of his favorite hobbies was flying his airplane. He also enjoyed grilling, and listening to oldies music. He loved being around people and adored his yorkie, “Maddox”. He was a member of The Freemasons.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to Mission of Mercy Shoals - MOMS-inc.net
