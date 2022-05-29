KILLEN — James ”Jimmy” Nelson Scott, 64, of Killen, AL, was called Home on May 21, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with colorectal cancer.
Jimmy was born May 28, 1957, in Florence, AL. He was a 1975 graduate of Bradshaw High School. He attended Northwest Junior College, pursuing a degree in Forestry and started his own re-forestation business. Jimmy was a member of Pipefitters Local 760 for over 43 years, and for 23 of those years, he worked at the Courtland Mill.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Cathy, his children, Nick Hahn (Britt) of Franklin, TN, and Emily Reischman (Chris) of Tanner, AL; two grandchildren, Elliott and Catherine Reischman; his sister, Janice Hauerwas (Jerry) of Aiken, SC; and two nephews, Jeff Hauerwas and Jon Hauerwas (Kara). Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Martha Ellen Scott, and his niece, Camille Hauerwas.
Jimmy was a dedicated husband, father, and worker, and is remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure to know him. While he enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting, as well as horseback riding, he was first and foremost a family man. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to love the outdoors, taking them to parks, to play in the creek, hiking, boating, and camping. Adventure was always just around the corner with “PaPa.” A longtime Christian, he loved his church family at 1000 Hills Cowboy Church, Ethridge, TN.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence, AL, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dean Cosby, Nick Hahn, John Hartong, Jeff Hauerwas, Tony King, Tom Morgan, Gary Murphy, and Chris Reischman. Honorary pallbearer will be Elliott Reischman.
Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Paul Dang, Meghan Foster, P.A., and Becky Brown, scheduler, and the infusion room nurses at Clearview Cancer Institute - Crestwood. Your kind and compassionate care was exceptional. Our thanks are also extended to Jimmy’s hospice nurse, Annette Woods, whose tender care of Jimmy and gentle words to the family were of great comfort and encouragement.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 1000 Hills Cowboy Church Building Fund, Ethridge, TN, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented