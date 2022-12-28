MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Richards 84, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. No services will be held at this time.
Papa, as Jimmy was known to everyone, was a member of IBEW Local 558, and was retired from Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Shorty” and Mabel Richards; in-laws, Howard and Methel Wimberly; sons, Ronnie, Mike, and Timmy Richards; grandson, Jamie Mace; brothers, Bobby, Jacky, and Johnny Richards; and sister, Cathy Richards.
Papa is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Maggie Sue Richards, who, because of Papa’s encouragement and driving force, enjoyed a career in music; daughters, Susan Conyers (John) and Brooke Wallace; brother, Butch Richards (Lee Ann); grandchildren, Joi Anderson (Dave), Jason Vinson, and Analiese Wallace; great-grandchildren, Madison (Blayne), Lauren, Austin, Trey, Chase, Jacie, Alex, Ace, Levi, and Skyla; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Zaelyn, and Carson; brother-in-law, Buddy Wimberly; sister-in-law, Sarah Pearson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family offers thanks to Enhabit Hospice, especially Lisha, Laura, Shannon, and Jennifer, and to dedicated family members who served him faithfully, Susan, John, Dave, Joi, Donna, and Brooke.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
