MOUNT HOPE — James Joel “J.D.” Dutton, 73, died November 13, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at noon at New Beginnings Church with visitation one hour prior to the serivce. Burial will be in Old Town Creek Cemetery. Joel was the husband of JoAnn Dutton.

