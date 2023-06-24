DECATUR — James “John” Douglas Bates, 79, died June 22, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Johnson Cemetery in Danville. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you